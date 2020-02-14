Guhle was sent back to AHL San Diego on Friday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

With the Ducks off until Sunday's matchup with Vancouver, Guhle may be promoted back to the NHL after suiting up in a pair of contests with the Gulls versus AHL Iowa on Friday and Saturday. If the defenseman does get recalled, he will likely be up against Korbinian Holzer for a spot in the lineup.