Guhle suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes and is unlikely to return, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

This was the fifth game Guhle donned a Ducks jersey since being traded from the Sabres at the deadline. He has an assist and a minus-3 rating in that span, but he averaged 20:25 over the first four contests. Guhle will need to recover quickly if he wants to slot in for Wednesday's home game versus the Blues, otherwise Jacob Larsson is expected to enter the lineup.