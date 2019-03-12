Guhle (upper body) is slated to resume skating in the near future, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Guhle has yet to get back on the ice likely means he is more week-to-week than day-to-day at this point. The blueliner certainly won't be available versus Nashville on Tuesday and should be considered doubtful for the Ducks' upcoming two-game road trip Thursday and Friday against Arizona and Colorado, respectively. In the meantime, Jaycob Megna figures to continue holding down a spot on the blue line.