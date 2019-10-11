Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Factors in on only goal
Guhle picked up an assist on the Ducks' only goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.
Guhle now has assists in back-to-back games while averaging 19:07 through the first four games. He will no doubt pass his career-high in both games played (18) and points (5) this season with the Ducks, but he is still developing at 22-years-old.
