Guhle (knee) was waived by Anaheim on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Guhle has been with the big club while recovering from a knee injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll likely be assigned to the Ducks' taxi squad or AHL affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 23-year-old blueliner notched eight points in 30 games with Anaheim last season.