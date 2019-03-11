Ducks' Brendan Guhle: No go Sunday
Guhle (upper body) remains out of the lineup Sunday versus the Kings.
The 21-year-old will sit a third straight game, slowed by an upper-body injury. With just a point in seven games, Guhle's absence is of little consequence in most fantasy formats. The young blueliner's next chance to play will now come Tuesday versus the Predators.
