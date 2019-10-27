Guhle collected an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

It's his first point in two games since returning from a lower-body injury. Guhle is up to three assists in six appearances this year. His previous high-water mark is five assists in 18 games in 2017-18 with the Sabres, but on a young Ducks team, Guhle figures to be a central part of the defense. He's not likely to overwhelm in any single category, as he carries more value on the ice than he does in fantasy.

