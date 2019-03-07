Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Out of commission Wednesday
Guhle (upper body) will not draw in Wednesday against the Blues, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Guhle exited Tuesday's affair against the Coyotes prematurely with the upper-body issue and it appears it will cost him at least one more game. Jacob Larsson will replace him among the pairings, while Guhle will focus on a potential return Friday when the Canadiens come to town.
