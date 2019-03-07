Guhle (upper body) will not draw in Wednesday against the Blues, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Guhle exited Tuesday's affair against the Coyotes prematurely with the upper-body issue and it appears it will cost him at least one more game. Jacob Larsson will replace him among the pairings, while Guhle will focus on a potential return Friday when the Canadiens come to town.

More News
Our Latest Stories