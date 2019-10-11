Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Out with lower-body issue
Guhle is considered day-to-day and will miss Friday's game against the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Guhle's absence opens the door for Michael Del Zotto to rejoin the lineup Friday after he served as a healthy scratch for Thursday's tilt versus the Penguins. Guhle, on the other hand, will have the weekend to rest up before the Ducks return to the action Monday in Boston.
