Guhle is considered day-to-day and will miss Friday's game against the Blue Jackets due to a lower-body injury, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Guhle's absence opens the door for Michael Del Zotto to rejoin the lineup Friday after he served as a healthy scratch for Thursday's tilt versus the Penguins. Guhle, on the other hand, will have the weekend to rest up before the Ducks return to the action Monday in Boston.

