Guhle (knee) will miss six weeks with a sprained MCL.

This is a big blow for the 23-year-old defenseman, as he had eight points in 30 games last year and looked to be ready for a larger role in 2020-21. Guhle will instead miss close to a third of the upcoming season while recovering. His absence makes it more likely to see Kodie Curran, Jani Hakanpaa or Josh Mahura on the Opening Night roster. Guhle will likely land on injured reserve when the season begins.