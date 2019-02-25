Guhle, who was traded from the Sabres to the Ducks on Sunday, was paired with Jaycob Megna in Monday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

With the Sabres, Guhle was down in the minors prior to being dealt. It seems like the Ducks are going to give him a chance to contribute at the NHL level. The 21-year-old has only played in 23 total NHL games in his career thus far, so there is still a lot of blank canvas for him to show us what kind of player he can be.