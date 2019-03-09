Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Remains out Friday
Guhle (upper body) won't play in Friday's game versus the Canadiens.
He'll miss his second straight game. Guhle has suited up just five times for the Ducks, and he's notched an assist and a minus-3 rating in that span. Jacob Larsson will continue filling in Guhle's place.
