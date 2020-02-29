Guhle potted a goal on three shots, blocked four shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Guhle was brought up from AHL San Diego as insurance in case Hampus Lindholm (upper body) was unavailable. The former ended up drawing into the lineup Friday and his tally secured the victory. He's amassed seven points, 36 shots and 38 blocks through 26 appearances at the NHL level this year.