The Ducks reassigned Guhle to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The 22-year-old has seen action in 18 games with the big club this season, racking up four points, including his first NHL goal. Guhle was a healthy scratch the past two games, however, evidencing his demotion was in the works. Guhle will likely be one of the first defensemen recalled should injuries hit the Ducks.

