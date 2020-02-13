Play

The Ducks sent Guhle back to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

Guhle's demotion could be a signal that Erik Gudbranson (upper body) is making some progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury, especially with a two-game road trip on tap Sunday and Monday. Guhle provided some hustle plays during his appearance with Anaheim, collecting three hits and three blocks shots against Buffalo.

