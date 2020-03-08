Play

Guhle was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Guhle's reassignment to the minors suggests Hampus Lindholm or Josh Manson might be ready to return from their respective upper-body injuries in time for Sunday's game against the Wild. Guhle had two goals in five games during his recent stint with the Ducks.

