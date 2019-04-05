Guhle (oblique) is expected to rejoin the lineup for the season finale Friday against the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Guhle was expected to return before the season concluded, but it was unclear if it would come at the NHL or AHL level. It appears he'll turn in one more effort with the big club, replacing Andy Welinski -- who was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday -- among the pairings.