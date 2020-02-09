Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Summoned to show
The Ducks recalled Guhle from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Guhle's return to the big club Sunday is likely some insurance for Erik Gudbranson, who suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's game against Toronto. Guhle hasn't skated in NHL action since Dec. 6, and he's accumulated four points in 18 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.