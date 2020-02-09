Play

The Ducks recalled Guhle from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Guhle's return to the big club Sunday is likely some insurance for Erik Gudbranson, who suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's game against Toronto. Guhle hasn't skated in NHL action since Dec. 6, and he's accumulated four points in 18 games this campaign.

