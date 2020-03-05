Guhle scored a goal on three shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Guhle got his second marker in four games as he struck in the first period Wednesday. The 22-year-old defenseman has gotten a chance to play regularly lately with the Ducks' blue line ravaged by injuries. Guhle has eight points, 40 blocked shots, 39 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 29 appearances this year.