Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Traded to Anaheim
Guhle was traded to Anaheim along with a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Brandon Montour, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Guhle has five assists in 23 NHL contests over the last three seasons. The 21-year-old was a second-round pick in 2015 and has played 100 games with AHL Rochester in the last two years, scoring 13 goals and 53 points. He will likely report to AHL San Diego.
