Guhle (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Guhle's still on the mend from a lower-body injury, so he'll sit out for the third straight game. He was solid in his first four outings this year with two assists, six shots on net and seven blocked shots. His next chance to crack the lineup will be Friday against the Hurricanes.

