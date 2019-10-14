Guhle (lower body) won't play in Monday's game against the Bruins, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Guhle will miss his second straight game. He had a decent start to the season with two assists over the first four games, and it looks like the Ducks want to deploy him on the second pairing once he's healthy. Guhle will look to return for Wednesday's home game against the Sabres.