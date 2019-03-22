Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Will return this season
Guhle is dealing with an oblique injury but Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray indicated that he will play this season, whether it be in the NHL or in the minors.
While it sounds as though Guhle should suit up at some point, it doesn't appear as though his return is imminent. The team should provide an update on his status once he's able to retake the ice.
