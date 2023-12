Leason notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Leason helped out on Adam Henrique's second-period marker. The 24-year-old Leason has been trusted with more ice time lately, playing no less than 12:43 in any of his last six outings. He's at seven points, 32 shots on net, 29 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 24 outings overall. With no clear path to a power-play role, Leason's still not doing enough to be considered in most fantasy formats.