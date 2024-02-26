Leason scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Leason had been scratched for six straight games, and he played like he didn't want to go back to the press box any time soon. The 24-year-old helped out on Isac Lundestrom's second-period tally before scoring a goal of his own in the third. Leason has been okay for a bottom-six forward with 14 points, 61 shots on net, 48 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 44 appearances this season. He was in the lineup due to Troy Terry (upper body) being held out. Leason likely won't do enough to help in fantasy, but he could push Ross Johnston or Max Jones out of the lineup.