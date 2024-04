Leason logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Leason snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old has been able to stay in the lineup while Max Jones (upper body) is out of action. Leason is up to 22 points, 84 shots on net, 69 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 62 appearances this season. He'll likely close out 2023-24 in a bottom-six role.