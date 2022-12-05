Leason scored a second-period goal during Sunday's 5-2 defeat to the host Jets.

Leason forced a turnover following a face-off in the defensive zone and outraced the Jets' defense, scoring his first goal in 14 outings Sunday. The 2019 second-round draft pick is attempting to provide the Ducks with balanced scoring on the fourth line with Max Jones and Mason McTavish, but he has made the scoresheet in just two of his 20 appearances. Leason on Sunday added three shots during 12:48 of ice time, including one second on the power play.