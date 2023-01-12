Leason provided an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Leason ended his 14-game point drought by setting up a Simon Benoit goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Leason has played mainly in a fourth-line role in a weak offense, so it's not surprising that he's struggled to get on the scoresheet regularly. He is up to five points, 32 shots on net, 26 hits, six PIM and a minus-14 rating through 36 outings. He had six points in 36 games with the Capitals last year, so his production hasn't changed much with his new team.