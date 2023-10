Leason scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Leason's tally with 3:47 left in the third period forced overtime. The 24-year-old forward has two points, 11 shots on net, nine hits and five blocked shots over six contests in a fourth-line role. He hasn't been scratched yet, but Leason could be at risk of exiting the lineup sometimes when Leo Carlsson, who is sitting out occasionally during the first half of the season, is in the lineup.