Leason scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Leason contributed both points in the first period. The goal and assist were both firsts for the 23-year-old as a Duck. He's added four shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while logging bottom-six minutes through six contests since he was claimed on waivers from the Capitals last month. His limited role makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.