Leason produced an assist and two hits in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers.

Leason needed that point -- he'd been scratched in three of the last five games amid scoreless stretch dating back to Oct. 28. The winger is up to four points, 21 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 18 appearances. Even when he plays, he rarely sees more than fourth-line minutes, so Leason does not make for a strong option in most fantasy formats.