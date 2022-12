Leason scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Leason tallied the Ducks' third goal just over halfway through the second period. He's scored three times this season, with two of those goals coming in the last two games. The 23-year-old winger has four points, 18 shots, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 21 outings while serving in a bottom-six role. Even with the recent improvement on the scoresheet, he's not going to make much of a splash in fantasy.