Leason scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Leason had been a healthy scratch for the last five games, and he had just one assist in his previous 19 appearances, so this was an unexpected showing. He took advantage of Petr Mrazek's shaky control for his second-period tally, and he set up Jayson Megna on a similar play later in the frame. Leason now has seven points, 36 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-14 rating through 41 appearances this season. He's likely to remain in a fourth-line role when he plays.