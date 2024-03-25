Leason notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Leason has earned six points over 12 contests in March, providing a bit more offense than what would be expected for a bottom-six forward on a weak team. The winger also has 11 hits, 15 blocked shots and 13 shots on net this month. For the season, he's up to 21 points, 78 shots on net, 60 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. Leason doesn't have great offense, but he adds a little bit of everything despite his limited role.