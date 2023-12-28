Leason scored two goals, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Leason has maintained a middle-six role in recent weeks, earning four goals and three assists over his last 12 games. The 24-year-old opened the scoring at 3:23 of the first period Wednesday, then added the last goal late in the second period. Leason is up to six tallies, a career-high 11 points, 44 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 30 appearances. He may have some fantasy value in deep formats.