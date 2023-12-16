Leason scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Leason opened the scoring at 13:30 of the first period, but that was the only goal the Ducks put past Jonathan Quick. With four points over his last seven games, Leason has made good on a promotion to a middle-six role after beginning the campaign on the fourth line. He's at eight points, 38 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating through 25 contests. The Ducks will likely shuffle lines again when Mason McTavish (upper body) and Trevor Zegras (lower body) return, which is likely to cause Leason to drop down the lineup once more. Still, the 24-year-old Leason has probably done enough recently to stay out of the press box once the team returns to full strength.