Leason notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Leason helped out on an Isac Lundestrom tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Leason has moved around the lineup a bit this season, though he's mainly been in a bottom-six role. He has a career-best 12 points with 49 shots on net, 37 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances. Leason is a good fit on a checking line, but he's not productive enough to help most fantasy managers.