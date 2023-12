Leason managed an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Leason has three points over his last four games while taking on a larger role in the Ducks' middle six. The 24-year-old winger spent much of the first two months of the season on the fourth line. Leason is up to nine points, 38 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances. He's still unlikely to produce enough offense to be helpful in standard fantasy formats.