Leason registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Leason has shown a willingness to shoot with six shots on net through two games this season. He's still in a fourth-line role with limited ice time, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on his production. He had just nine points in 54 outings in 2022-23, and he adds very little physicality.