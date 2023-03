Leason scored a goal, added two hits and logged two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Leason was a healthy scratch for six of the last nine games, but he got into the lineup in his hometown. He was able to make an impact with a second-period tally that stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old winger still isn't getting much of a look in a fourth-line role -- he has eight points, 43 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-19 rating while averaging 10:53 of ice time through 49 outings.