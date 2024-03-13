Leason scored twice on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Leason opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal midway through the first period, and he added another tally early in the second. After that goal, the Blackhawks scored six straight to run away with the game. With four goals and two assists over his last eight outings, Leason is doing all he can to keep his place in the lineup. The winger has 10 tallies, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 54 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 51 contests this season.