Leason (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against San Jose, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Leason missed the Ducks' previous two games. He has six goals, 12 points, 37 hits and 30 blocks in 36 outings in 2023-24. Leason is projected to serve on the third line in his return, while Benoit-Olivier Groulx will be a healthy scratch.