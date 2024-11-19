Leason posted one goal and two assists, including one in the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Leason was the undisputed star in Monday's huge win for the Ducks, as he got involved in three of the team's four goals. He doubled Anaheim's lead to two goals with a snap shot less than six minutes into the first period, and then provided set-ups in the goals scored by Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe. The three points in a single game were a season-best mark for the 25-year-old winger, who's trending in the right direction following a slow start to the season. He has two goals and four assists in his last four appearances.