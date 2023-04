Leason tallied a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Leason has six goals and nine points in 54 contests this season. Anaheim has used him sparingly in 2022-23, providing him with an average of just 10:54 of ice time, so his limited offensive contributions aren't surprising. Leason is also not reliably in the lineup, having been a healthy scratch four times over Anaheim's last seven games.