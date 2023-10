Leason scored a goal, dished out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Leason has scored twice over the last three games. The 24-year-old fourth-liner saw a season-high 13:46 of ice time Saturday, and it appears he's building some security to stay in the lineup as the Ducks work with managing Leo Carlsson's build-up into a full-time NHLer. Leason has three points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating through eight contests.