Leason scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Leason was a leader on offense for the Ducks on Thursday, though he wasn't able to contribute to a win over his former team. The 24-year-old has three points over his last two games, which may help him gain traction in a fourth-line spot. Leason is up to six points, 24 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests overall.