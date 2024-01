Leason (upper body) won't play Monday versus the Panther, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Leason will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He has six goals, 12 points, 49 shots on net , 30 blocked shots and 37 hits across 36 appearances this season. Leo Carlsson (knee) will replace Leason in the lineup.