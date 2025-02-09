Dumoulin scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Dumoulin had a timely tally, opening the scoring at 7:04 of the third period. The Ducks couldn't hold on in regulation, but they came away with a shootout win backstopped by a stellar performance from Lukas Dostal. For the season, Dumoulin is up to 13 points in 54 appearances after scoring his first goal in 2024-25. He's added 51 shots on net, 55 hits, 85 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He has six goals and 16 points over 80 outings with the Kraken in 2023-24, and he could surpass that point total this season, potentially getting to the 20-point mark for just the third time in his career.