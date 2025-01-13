Dumoulin logged an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Dumoulin ended a five-game skid with a helper on Jansen Harkins' first-period tally. While he's a regular in the Ducks' lineup, Dumoulin's role often doesn't lead to much point production. The 33-year-old defenseman has nine helpers, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 43 appearances this season.