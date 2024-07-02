Dumoulin was traded to the Ducks from the Kraken on Tuesday in a swap for a 2026 fourth-round selection.

Dumoulin apparently has found himself as the odd man out after the Kraken signed Brandon Montour to a seven-year deal Monday. After spending his first 10 seasons with the Penguins, the veteran blueliner will now be on this third team in as many seasons after spending just one year in Seattle. While Dumoulin has reached the 20-point threshold twice in his career, that is certainly not the norm for the blueliner, who is more likely to offer between 15-20 points per season.